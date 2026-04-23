Deepika Padukone’s pregnancy won’t affect her role in Raaka, makers dismiss rumours

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time. The news took over the internet after the couple chose the cutest way to announce their second pregnancy. While friends and fans celebrated the joyful update, a section of social media began speculating about its impact on Deepika’s career, with some suggesting she might have shorter roles in upcoming films like Raaka. However, the makers have now addressed these rumours.

‘Baseless rumours’

In a conversation with The Times of India, the team behind Raaka dismissed such claims as baseless. They confirmed that everything is progressing as planned. “Deepika Padukone plays a crucial role in Raaka, and the shoot is unfolding seamlessly with great energy on set,” they said.