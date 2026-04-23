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Deepika Padukone’s pregnancy won’t affect her role in Raaka, makers dismiss rumours
After Deepika Padukone's pregnancy announcement, a section of people speculated she might have shorter roles in upcoming films like Raaka.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time. The news took over the internet after the couple chose the cutest way to announce their second pregnancy. While friends and fans celebrated the joyful update, a section of social media began speculating about its impact on Deepika’s career, with some suggesting she might have shorter roles in upcoming films like Raaka. However, the makers have now addressed these rumours.
‘Baseless rumours’
In a conversation with The Times of India, the team behind Raaka dismissed such claims as baseless. They confirmed that everything is progressing as planned. “Deepika Padukone plays a crucial role in Raaka, and the shoot is unfolding seamlessly with great energy on set,” they said.
Deepika, who made headlines for stepping away from big projects like Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD, is currently busy with King and Raaka, and reportedly has no plans to slow down despite her pregnancy. The actor recently shot for a brand campaign and is expected to film high-octane action sequences for Allu Arjun’s Raaka, with all necessary precautions in place.
Directed by Atlee, Raaka stars Allu Arjun in the titular role. The shoot is said to be moving ahead on schedule, with the team maintaining a steady pace.
When Ranveer-Deepika announced second pregnancy
On Sunday, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared a post featuring an adorable picture of their firstborn, Dua, holding a pregnancy test, officially announcing their second pregnancy. The post was flooded with congratulatory messages from industry colleagues.
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Arjun Kapoor commented, “Dua gets her partner in crime,” while Neha Dhupia wrote, “What amazing news!” Actors like Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Parineeti Chopra also extended their wishes in the comments.
When Deepika walked out of Spirit and Kalki
A few months ago, Deepika was in the news for exiting Spirit following reported disagreements with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga over eight-hour shift demands. A similar situation reportedly arose with the makers of Kalki: 2898 AD, who hinted at “commitment” concerns.
The actor has consistently spoken about the importance of mental health and maintaining a work-life balance, with several contemporaries supporting her stance. Recently, Kangana Ranaut supported Deepika’s stance and told ANI, “When you are new and replaceable, your place is different. But where she is today—being a mother, having a family—she has earned a space where people should say, ‘We want her,’ and adjust accordingly, even if it means working around her eight-hour schedule.”
She added, “With women working today, we expect them to do double the work—professionally and at home. This pressure affects their mental and physical health. Conversations around falling fertility rates and collapsing marriages are linked to this. We need to give women that space.”
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