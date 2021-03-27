scorecardresearch
Deepika Padukone points out Ranveer Singh ‘flexing’ on Instagram, he jokes, ‘I will bench-press you’

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone continue their fun banter on social media after the Simmba actor shared pictures flaunting his bulging biceps.

March 27, 2021 11:02:21 am
ranveer singhActor Ranver Singh showed off his bulged up biceps on social media recently. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Ranveer Singh who loves flaunting his good looks and a quirky fashion sense on Instagram shared a few pictures showing off his chiseled body. The actor shared the photo with the caption, “No mistakes in life, man…it’s only lessons.”

Reacting to Ranveer’s post, his wife Deepika Padukone wrote, “Flexing hard haan…” along with a laughing emoticon. Responding to her comment, Ranveer replied, “I will bench-press you.”

 

The star couple often indulges in fun banter on social media and give their fans a peek into their jolly love life. Recently, their take on the silhouette challenge also went viral which left the couple’s fans gaga over their chemistry.

Also read |Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh give the viral ‘silhouette challenge’ a ring-a-roses twist. Watch

On the work front, Ranveer will soon be seen in 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus. He will also be seen in a cameo appearance in Sooryavanshi.

Deepika is looking forward to the release of Shakun Batra’s film where she stars alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She also has SRK starrer Pathan, the Nag Ashwin film with Prabhas and Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter in her kitty.

