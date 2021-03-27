Deepika Padukone points out Ranveer Singh ‘flexing’ on Instagram, he jokes, ‘I will bench-press you’

Actor Ranver Singh showed off his bulged up biceps on social media recently. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Ranveer Singh who loves flaunting his good looks and a quirky fashion sense on Instagram shared a few pictures showing off his chiseled body. The actor shared the photo with the caption, “No mistakes in life, man…it’s only lessons.”

Reacting to Ranveer’s post, his wife Deepika Padukone wrote, “Flexing hard haan…” along with a laughing emoticon. Responding to her comment, Ranveer replied, “I will bench-press you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The star couple often indulges in fun banter on social media and give their fans a peek into their jolly love life. Recently, their take on the silhouette challenge also went viral which left the couple’s fans gaga over their chemistry.

On the work front, Ranveer will soon be seen in 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus. He will also be seen in a cameo appearance in Sooryavanshi.

Deepika is looking forward to the release of Shakun Batra’s film where she stars alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She also has SRK starrer Pathan, the Nag Ashwin film with Prabhas and Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter in her kitty.