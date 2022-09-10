Deepika Padukone playing Ranbir Kapoor’s mother in Brahmastra? Twitterati says ‘Deepika was Amrita, Shiva’s mother’

Director Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra is creating the right kind of buzz for itself. The film has got a strong start at the box office and the fans have been raving about the VFX of the film. While the film’s promotions have been on for a few weeks now, the makers held on to some surprises and the viewers were pleased to witness them in the theatre and one of those big surprises was Deepika Padukone’s presence in the film. Social media was abuzz with fans as they spotted Deepika’s cameo.

One fan wrote, “#SpoilerAlert I Guess 99% of audience missed this as this was shown only in IMAX (different print) #DeepikaPadukone as Amrita(Jal) #Brahmastra.” Another fan wrote, “OMG Deepika was Amrita, Shiva’s mother y’all. 😭#BrahmastraPart2Dev will have #DeepikaPadukone as Amrita & #RanveerSingh as Dev. Also Amrita & Dev are the name of #AyanMukerji’s parents. #Brahmastra.”

OMG Deepika was Amrita, Shiva’s mother y’all. 😭#BrahmastraPart2Dev will have #DeepikaPadukone as Amrita & #RanveerSingh as Dev. Also Amrita & Dev are the name of #AyanMukerji’s parents. #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/dQODbxuxfN — Anshu | PS1 on 30th Sept (@TweetingAnshu) September 10, 2022

Deepika padukone These 4 literally appeared in #Brahmastra Kudos to him 👏 for bringing my Favs 🥺😭 — 𝙒𝘼𝙏𝘾𝙃 𝘽𝙍𝘼𝙃𝙈𝘼𝙎𝙏𝙍𝘼 !🔥 | R 0 NIT 彡 (@imvengeance24) September 10, 2022

The film ended with the announcement of a sequel titled Brahmastra Part Two: Dev. It is speculated that actors Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be seen in the leading roles. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film 1.5 stars and said that the large-scale film ‘failed to entertain’.