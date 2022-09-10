scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Deepika Padukone playing Ranbir Kapoor’s mother in Brahmastra? Twitterati says ‘Deepika was Amrita, Shiva’s mother’

Fans were thrilled to spot actor Deepika Padukone in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. There is speculation that she is playing Ranbir's mother in the trilogy.

Ranbir KapoorMany fans said on Twitter that they spotted Deepika Padukone in a cameo in Brahmastra.

Director Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra is creating the right kind of buzz for itself. The film has got a strong start at the box office and the fans have been raving about the VFX of the film. While the film’s promotions have been on for a few weeks now, the makers held on to some surprises and the viewers were pleased to witness them in the theatre and one of those big surprises was Deepika Padukone’s presence in the film. Social media was abuzz with fans as they spotted Deepika’s cameo.

One fan wrote, “#SpoilerAlert I Guess 99% of audience missed this as this was shown only in IMAX (different print) #DeepikaPadukone as Amrita(Jal) #Brahmastra.” Another fan wrote, “OMG Deepika was Amrita, Shiva’s mother y’all. 😭#BrahmastraPart2Dev will have #DeepikaPadukone as Amrita & #RanveerSingh as Dev. Also Amrita & Dev are the name of #AyanMukerji’s parents. #Brahmastra.”

The film ended with the announcement of a sequel titled Brahmastra Part Two: Dev. It is speculated that actors Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be seen in the leading roles. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film 1.5 stars and said that the large-scale film ‘failed to entertain’.

