‘Cutie’ Deepika Padukone playfights with Ranveer Singh as they spend time on a yacht, watch video

After her glamorous look in Pathaan was unveiled in a teaser on Wednesday, Deepika Padukone celebrated with husband, actor Ranveer Singh, on a yacht. Ranveer took to Instagram and shared a video of the two of them together, in which she playfully hit him as he recorded her. Alongside the video, Ranveer posted a photo of himself. He captioned his story, “Cutie.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DᴇᴇᴘVᴇᴇʀ FᴀɴPᴀɢᴇ👸🤴 (@deepveerians_)

Recently, there were rumours about the couple experiencing trouble in their marriage. However, while neither Deepika nor Ranveer addressed the speculation directly, they indulged in social media PDA and Deepika made it a point to highlight how much she was missing Ranveer when she spoke to Meghan Markle on her podcast. She had mentioned that Ranveer, who had been away for a week attending a music festival, would be happy to see her again. “My husband was at a music festival for a week and he has just come back home. So, he is gonna be happy to see my face,” Deepika had said, setting the record straight.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 after being in a relationship for over six years.

Both actors have a busy schedule ahead. Deepika will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, and will make her Telugu debut in Project K with Prabhas. On the other hand, Ranveer, who was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, has Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline. There have been several reports that the couple will star in a film together, but neither have confirmed the news yet.

Ranveer and Deepika were last seen together in the sports drama 83, which released in December 2021.