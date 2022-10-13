scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Deepika Padukone plants a kiss on Chhello Show’s child star Bhavin Rabari’s cheek as she attends its screening, watch

Chhello Show has been helmed by Pan Nalin. The movie had first premiered at the 20th Tribeca Film Festival last year in June, and now it has been submitted as India's entry for next year's Oscars.

deepika padukoneDeepika Padukone clicked at the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Deepika Padukone on Wednesday arrived in style to attend a screening of the Chhello Show, or The Last Film Show. The feature is this year’s India’s entry for the Oscars. At the event, Deepika, dressed in an all-white attire, posed and smiled for the camera, and was later seen giving a quick peck on the cheek of Chhello Show’s lead star, Bhavin Rabari.

Padukone was seen trying to interact with the young artiste as he smiled shyly. The screening of the movie was attended by many B-Town celebrities, including Deepika, Kiara Advani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vidya Balan, Sunny Kaushal among others.

Also see |Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan, Kiara Advani and others attend Chhello Show screening, see photos

The Gujarati-language coming-of-age drama has been helmed by Pan Nalin. The movie had first premiered at the 20th Tribeca Film Festival last year in June, and now it has been submitted as India’s entry for the next year’s Oscars. While the industry has largely shown support when the decision was taken, there were many disgruntled fans in India and abroad, who wanted SS Rajamouli’s RRR to be sent as entry to the Academy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

In fact, in the US particularly, RRR backers have been running a campaign to ensure that the Rajamouli magnum opus gets its due at the prestigious award night. The film has been submitted in all major categories for the Academy, including Best Picture, Best Director (SS Rajamouli) and Best Actor (Ram Charan and Jr NTR).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...Premium
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: NamibiaPremium
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: Namibia
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for IndiaPremium
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for India

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone has a slew of projects lined up for filming and eventual release, including Pathaan, Fighter, Project K and The Intern’s Hindi remake.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-10-2022 at 10:04:26 am
Next Story

Scarlett Johansson says being ‘hypersexualized’ at young age made her believe career will end early

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

How Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 80th birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 13: Latest News
Advertisement