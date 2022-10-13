Deepika Padukone plants a kiss on Chhello Show’s child star Bhavin Rabari’s cheek as she attends its screening, watch

Actor Deepika Padukone on Wednesday arrived in style to attend a screening of the Chhello Show, or The Last Film Show. The feature is this year’s India’s entry for the Oscars. At the event, Deepika, dressed in an all-white attire, posed and smiled for the camera, and was later seen giving a quick peck on the cheek of Chhello Show’s lead star, Bhavin Rabari.

Padukone was seen trying to interact with the young artiste as he smiled shyly. The screening of the movie was attended by many B-Town celebrities, including Deepika, Kiara Advani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vidya Balan, Sunny Kaushal among others.

The Gujarati-language coming-of-age drama has been helmed by Pan Nalin. The movie had first premiered at the 20th Tribeca Film Festival last year in June, and now it has been submitted as India’s entry for the next year’s Oscars. While the industry has largely shown support when the decision was taken, there were many disgruntled fans in India and abroad, who wanted SS Rajamouli’s RRR to be sent as entry to the Academy.

In fact, in the US particularly, RRR backers have been running a campaign to ensure that the Rajamouli magnum opus gets its due at the prestigious award night. The film has been submitted in all major categories for the Academy, including Best Picture, Best Director (SS Rajamouli) and Best Actor (Ram Charan and Jr NTR).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone has a slew of projects lined up for filming and eventual release, including Pathaan, Fighter, Project K and The Intern’s Hindi remake.