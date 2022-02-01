scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 01, 2022
Deepika Padukone asks fans to pick her favourite role, Ranveer Singh’s comment is what every Deepika fan think

In a video, Deepika Padukone asked her fans to pick their favourite character of her. Like her many fans, Ranveer Singh found it tough to name one character.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 1, 2022 11:12:26 am
deepika padukone ranveer singhRanveer Singh finds it tough to pick his favourite role of Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone recently asked her fans to pick their favourite character of her in an Instagram reel. Besides her fans, the video got her a reaction from her husband Ranveer Singh and sister Anisha Padukone.

The reel shared by Deepika begins with a beautiful laughing shot of the actor that says, “My name is Deepika Padukone, but sometimes they call me…” Following this, we see her various characters, from her debut role of Shanti Priya in Om Shanti Om, Meera of Love Aaj Kal, Veronica of Cocktail, Naina of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to her latest character Alisha in Gehraiyaan. Along with the video, Deepika asked, “Which one is your favourite?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Also read |Kapil Sharma confesses his love for Deepika Padukone, she sings ‘Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna’ with him. Watch

Ranveer found it tough to pick his favourite character of Deepika as he commented, “It’s a toughie.” Her sister Anisha said Deepika is her favourite irrespective of what role she essays on the big screen. “My fav = YOU ❤️” Anisha wrote. However, Shweta Bachchan did pick up her favourite role from Deepika’s filmography as she commented, “Piku”. Shoojit Sircar’s Piku featured Deepika along with Shweta’s father Amitabh Bachchan and late actor Irrfan Khan. Singer Meiyang Chang also said Piku is his favourite.

amitabh bachchan and deepika padukone in piku Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in Piku.
Just like Ranveer, many fans couldn’t name one character of Deepika which is their favourite. One of them commented, “Every character you play is so special and close to my heart so i can’t choose one.” Another wrote, “we can’t choose one favourite …all are our favourite❤️❤️.”

Also read |Deepika Padukone hits back with cryptic post after influencer takes a dig at ‘tiny’ clothes during Gehraiyaan promotions

Deepika Padukone is awaiting the release of her next, Gehraiyaan. Directed by Shakun Batra, the relationship drama, also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa in pivotal roles will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. Before the release, Deepika, along with the team of Gehraiyaan, will be promoting the film on The Kapil Sharma Show.

