Deepika Padukone news, photos and videos LIVE UPDATES

Deepika Padukone is a busy woman, alright. The actor, who was last seen in the controversial Sanjay Leela Bhansali period drama Padmaavat, is all set to make a special appearance in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, according to reports. But that is not the only reason why the talented actor is in the news. Deepika is also hitting headlines for her alleged soon-to-be-held wedding with Padmaavat star Ranveer Singh.

According to a report by Filmfare, Ranveer and Deepika are all set to make things official on November 10. The wedding might be held in either Italy or in Bangalore, according to the same report. The families have been store-hopping and are quite excited about the special day. However, reports are yet to be confirmed by the actors themselves.

However, this is not the first time that reports and rumours regarding the actors’ wedding have done the rounds. The two have frequently evaded questions about their love lives, but have instead chosen to comment on each other’s social media posts quite often.