Deepika Padukone has the perfect reply to a query about Ranveer Singh promoting Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone, who has been busy promoting her latest movie Gehraiyaan along with co-stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, recently was asked about actor and husband Ranveer Singh promoting the upcoming relationship drama with a birthday post for Padukone. Ranveer had shared a photo of Deepika relaxing in the sea as he captioned the picture, “My baby promoting Gehraiyaan on her birthday.”

Deepika had a cheeky response to the question where she said to Pinkvilla, “You can also talk about how I promoted his film.” Deepika seemed to be referring to the video Ranveer had shared of their dinner date, where Padukone imitated Ranveer doing a Kapil Dev accent from the sports drama 83. While Ranveer did not feature in the video, he could be heard chuckling appreciatively in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

In the same interview, Deepika further elaborated how supportive Ranveer has been throughout her whole journey of filming and promoting the latest Shakun Batra directorial. Stating that the Bollywood star is ‘very, very excited,’ Deepika mentioned that Ranveer is eagerly looking forward to the movie as he feels that both Shakun and Deepika are doing what they do best in this feature.

Deepika has lately been on a promotional spree, and she will soon make an appearance in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15 as well during its grand finale this coming weekend.

Also Read | Gehraiyaan promotions: Siddhant Chaturvedi to the rescue as Ananya Panday shivers on cold Mumbai evening

On the work front, apart from Gehraiyaan, Deepika Padukone has a slew of films lined up for release, including The Intern’s Hindi remake with Amitabh Bachchan, the Nag Ashwin movie with Prabhas, and Fighter co-starring Hrithik Roshan. Deepika will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback movie Pathan.