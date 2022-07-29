scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

Deepika Padukone pens appreciation post for Ranveer Singh amid controversy over his nude shoot: ‘Hello Handsome’

Reposting a picture of husband Ranveer Singh's appearance at an event, Deepika Padukone called him handsome. Checkout the post.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
July 29, 2022 2:46:05 pm
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in 2018. (Photo: Deepika/Instagram)

Power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh do not shy away from showcasing their love on social media. On Thursday evening, the Bajirao Mastani actor shared a photo of her husband from his latest outing on her Instagram story. Resharing a publication’s post, she used a gif that read, “Hello Handsome”.

Ranveer announced the date and venue of an upcoming award event in Mumbai last evening. He will also be hosting the show with good friend and Gunday co-star Arjun Kapoor. For the press meet, Singh picked up a white suit with a matching turtle-neck T-shirt. He also kept his hair sleek and wore silver earrings and a chain to complete his look. Deepika’s post comes days after an FIR was lodged against Ranveer for posing in the buff for an international magazine cover. The photos led to much controversy with moral brigade claiming that they outrage modesty of women.

Fans also had a field day commenting on his look on the post after checking out Deepika’s Instagram story. “Finally some good clothes 🙌,” wrote a social media user, while another added, “Rannveer can look decent too,👏impressive change.” Lauding him for his ‘choices’ referring to his recent nude photoshoot, one of his fans replied on the pictures, “Loveee him for the choices he makes and doesn’t give a damn about what people may think about him.”

Also Read |Alia Bhatt on Ranveer Singh being trolled for racy photoshoot: ‘We should only give him love’
Deepika Padukone shared Ranveer Singh’s photo on her Instagram story.

At the same event, Ranveer Singh shared that his wife Deepika Padukone is one of the “most giving” co-stars he has worked with. The couple has worked in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela and Padmaavat.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officersPremium
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...Premium
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...Premium
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...

When asked if he is competitive when working with Deepika, Ranveer said, “Definitely not. I am not a competitive actor at all. I have a theatre background and they teach you at a very early stage in your training about ‘collaborativeness’. From what I’ve learnt, not just in my training, but also in the twelve years of acting in films is that you are only as good as your co-star. You’ll give what you get. It takes two to tango.”

Watch |Yashraj Mukhate puts a fun spin on Ranveer Singh’s nude pic controversy

He further shared that while he has had experiences where some of his co-stars have tried to “hog the limelight”, Deepika Padukone has been a more “giving co-actor”.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

2

Man stabbed to death outside Mangaluru shop, third murder in district in 8 days

3

Use photos of President, PM Modi in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

4

Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts

5

Rajasthan: Two pilots killed in IAF fighter plane crash

Featured Stories

July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Chai pe charcha: Governor Anandiben's coordination tips as Yogi Ministry ...
Chai pe charcha: Governor Anandiben's coordination tips as Yogi Ministry ...
Gehlot’s pride, BJP’s target: A Rajasthan journalism university always in...
Gehlot’s pride, BJP’s target: A Rajasthan journalism university always in...
Both UPA and NDA armed ED with draconian powers. By not reining it in, SC deepens the disquiet
Express View

Both UPA and NDA armed ED with draconian powers. By not reining it in, SC deepens the disquiet

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Ek Villain Returns review

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

Accused Avinash Bhosale diverted Rs 300 cr to buy property in London
Yes Bank-DHFL case

Accused Avinash Bhosale diverted Rs 300 cr to buy property in London

Why BGMI was removed from Google, Apple app stores
Explained

Why BGMI was removed from Google, Apple app stores

After floods, Andhra CM, Naidu argue over relief and rehabilitation

After floods, Andhra CM, Naidu argue over relief and rehabilitation

Use photos of President, PM in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

Use photos of President, PM in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacities
Opinion

Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacities

Premium
Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India
Explained

Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India

The Netflix show resembles a cheap Dharma knockoff
Masaba Masaba S2 review

The Netflix show resembles a cheap Dharma knockoff

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Dhanush turns 39: Meet the ‘cool dad’ to Yatra and Linga
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement