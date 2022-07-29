Deepika Padukone pens appreciation post for Ranveer Singh amid controversy over his nude shoot: ‘Hello Handsome’

July 29, 2022 2:46:05 pm
Power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh do not shy away from showcasing their love on social media. On Thursday evening, the Bajirao Mastani actor shared a photo of her husband from his latest outing on her Instagram story. Resharing a publication’s post, she used a gif that read, “Hello Handsome”.
Ranveer announced the date and venue of an upcoming award event in Mumbai last evening. He will also be hosting the show with good friend and Gunday co-star Arjun Kapoor. For the press meet, Singh picked up a white suit with a matching turtle-neck T-shirt. He also kept his hair sleek and wore silver earrings and a chain to complete his look. Deepika’s post comes days after an FIR was lodged against Ranveer for posing in the buff for an international magazine cover. The photos led to much controversy with moral brigade claiming that they outrage modesty of women.
Fans also had a field day commenting on his look on the post after checking out Deepika’s Instagram story. “Finally some good clothes 🙌,” wrote a social media user, while another added, “Rannveer can look decent too,👏impressive change.” Lauding him for his ‘choices’ referring to his recent nude photoshoot, one of his fans replied on the pictures, “Loveee him for the choices he makes and doesn’t give a damn about what people may think about him.”
At the same event, Ranveer Singh shared that his wife Deepika Padukone is one of the “most giving” co-stars he has worked with. The couple has worked in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela and Padmaavat.
Subscriber Only Stories
When asked if he is competitive when working with Deepika, Ranveer said, “Definitely not. I am not a competitive actor at all. I have a theatre background and they teach you at a very early stage in your training about ‘collaborativeness’. From what I’ve learnt, not just in my training, but also in the twelve years of acting in films is that you are only as good as your co-star. You’ll give what you get. It takes two to tango.”
He further shared that while he has had experiences where some of his co-stars have tried to “hog the limelight”, Deepika Padukone has been a more “giving co-actor”.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts
Both UPA and NDA armed ED with draconian powers. By not reining it in, SC deepens the disquiet
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Accused Avinash Bhosale diverted Rs 300 cr to buy property in London
Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacitiesPremium
The Netflix show resembles a cheap Dharma knockoff
Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?Premium
Latest News
Travellers are coming back to the US. But they’re not spending
Govt has demonstrated its commitment to tiger conservation: Bhupender Yadav
Sridharan Sriram leaves Australia’s coaching job to focus on RCB role
Karnataka KCET Result 2022: When and where to check score card online
Good Luck Jerry movie review: This delightful Janhvi Kapoor film commits to its loopiness
After failed 2021 bid, South Western Railway re-launches train services to Bengaluru airport
Trump says Saudi-funded tour creates ‘gold rush’ for players
Ponniyin Selvan song Ponni Nadhi’s release date announced with poster of Karthi’s Vanthiyathevan
Delhi: Former BSF cook, a serial offender, held for cheating people of Rs 100 crore
Monkeypox: Alarm bells ring as cases spread across the world
Lulo Rose: Rare pink diamond, likely the largest in 300 years, discovered in Angola
Man held in Mumbai for slitting girlfriend’s throat over suspected affair