Deepika Padukone pens appreciation post for Ranveer Singh amid controversy over his nude shoot: ‘Hello Handsome’

Power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh do not shy away from showcasing their love on social media. On Thursday evening, the Bajirao Mastani actor shared a photo of her husband from his latest outing on her Instagram story. Resharing a publication’s post, she used a gif that read, “Hello Handsome”.

Ranveer announced the date and venue of an upcoming award event in Mumbai last evening. He will also be hosting the show with good friend and Gunday co-star Arjun Kapoor. For the press meet, Singh picked up a white suit with a matching turtle-neck T-shirt. He also kept his hair sleek and wore silver earrings and a chain to complete his look. Deepika’s post comes days after an FIR was lodged against Ranveer for posing in the buff for an international magazine cover. The photos led to much controversy with moral brigade claiming that they outrage modesty of women.

Fans also had a field day commenting on his look on the post after checking out Deepika’s Instagram story. “Finally some good clothes 🙌,” wrote a social media user, while another added, “Rannveer can look decent too,👏impressive change.” Lauding him for his ‘choices’ referring to his recent nude photoshoot, one of his fans replied on the pictures, “Loveee him for the choices he makes and doesn’t give a damn about what people may think about him.”

At the same event, Ranveer Singh shared that his wife Deepika Padukone is one of the “most giving” co-stars he has worked with. The couple has worked in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela and Padmaavat.

When asked if he is competitive when working with Deepika, Ranveer said, “Definitely not. I am not a competitive actor at all. I have a theatre background and they teach you at a very early stage in your training about ‘collaborativeness’. From what I’ve learnt, not just in my training, but also in the twelve years of acting in films is that you are only as good as your co-star. You’ll give what you get. It takes two to tango.”

He further shared that while he has had experiences where some of his co-stars have tried to “hog the limelight”, Deepika Padukone has been a more “giving co-actor”.