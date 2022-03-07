Deepika Padukone joins SRK on Pathaan shoot, gives a glimpse of her ‘new home’

Deepika Padukone piqued fans’ interest with a photo of her ‘new home’. No, the Gehraiyaan star hasn’t shifted to any new abode, but from what one can understand from her Instagram stories, Deepika shared a sneak peek of the place she’s going to stay while shooting for her upcoming Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan in Spain. And it looks like it’s going to be a long haul for her.

Deepika, who was seen at Mumbai airport over the weekend, has joined SRK on Pathaan sets. She took to her Instagram and shared several photos and videos in her stories from Spain. From posting a click while landing in the country to her ‘new home’ and her ‘Lazy Sunday’ look, Deepika is keeping her fans upbeat about her off-camera mood.

Shah Rukh Khan, who’s returning to the films after Zero (2018), left for Spain on Saturday. Deepika followed suit as she was spotted at Mumbai airport.

The makers had last week released a teaser video of Pathaan featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actors will share screen space with Shah Rukh in the actioner. The video gave a glimpse of SRK too.

On March 5, Shah Rukh Khan was photographed at the Mumbai airport as he left for Spain. The actor was seen hugging his driver as he arrived at the venue. He also greeted the security at the airport with folded hands.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is touted to be an actioner. The teaser hints at Shah Rukh playing a patriot. The movie will have a Republic Day release in 2023, as a part of Yash Raj Films’ 50-year celebrations.