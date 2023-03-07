Deepika Padukone stuns in black at Paris Fashion Week, netizens say ‘she’ll always have the world in a choke-hold’

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone recently floored the internet as she shared a stunning photograph from the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. Deepika is in Paris to attend designer Nicolas Ghesquiere’s show for Louis Vuitton.

Deepika looked gorgeous in her all-black attire as she posed for the camera, giving it one of her signature smoldering looks. Fans were quick to drop comments underneath the post, with multiple fire and heart emojis. One person commented, “Deepika you will always have the world in a choke-hold.” Another wrote, “Killing it,” even as another mentioned, “Slay.” Fan pages had also shared a click of the actor with one of her fans, where she sweetly posed with the person and was seen interacting with him as well.

Deepika was earlier announced as Louis Vuitton’s global brand ambassador. The official Instagram page of the brand also shared pictures and a video of Deepika, where she could be heard saying, “Hi everyone, this is Deepika Padukone. It’s show day for Louis Vuitton. It’s going to happen at Musee d’Orsay. And I cannot wait to see what Nicolas has created this time around.” The video was captioned, “#DeepikaPadukone for #LVFW23. The actress is attending @NicolasGhesquiere’s latest Women’s show for #LouisVuitton in Paris. Watch the show live from the Musée d’Orsay today at 2:30 pm CET on Instagram or at louisvuitton.com.”

Deepika will next head to Los Angeles in order to attend the upcoming Oscars ceremony, which will take place on March 13 IST. The actor has been announced as a presenter along with other A-list celebrities such as Riz Ahmed and Ariana DeBose.

The new year has been very good to the star till now, not only because of the Paris Fashion Week and the Oscar announcement, but for the fact that her latest release, Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, has done (and continues to do) wonders at the domestic and global box office. The spy-thriller, helmed by Siddharth Anand, crossed the coveted milestone of Rs 1000 crore a while ago internationally, and has also managed to surpass Baahubali 2’s Hindi collection to emerge as the highest-grossing Hindi feature till date.