Deepika Padukone attends Paris event with Kylie Jenner, Jared Leto: ‘I wake up every morning with purpose…’

Days after hospitalisation and separation rumours, Deepika Padukone attended The Business of Fashion event held in Paris along with several prominent celebrities including Kylie Jenner, Jared Leto, Jaden Smith, Natasha Poonawalla, Charli XCX, and Ellie Goulding among many others. Fan accounts shared numerous photos of the Bollywood star posing with the guests, along with photos from the main Business of Fashion page. Other celebrities included FKA Twigs, social media influencer Khaby Lame, Ashley Graham, Coco Rocha, Hari Nef, Jasmine Tookes, Jordan Barrett, Georgia May Jagger, and Jourdan Dunn.

Deepika, who looked ravishing in a gold top and black heels, talked about how she has tried to break the glass ceiling with her work.

Responding to a question about raising the profile of Indian actors abroad, she said, “I have always set out to do what I do with purpose and always trying to do things differently in the way that they have always been done. I’ve always questioned why there has not been enough representation, why casting has always been a certain way, why we are not seeing enough. I don’t think I’ve been bitter about it.” She added that she would like to bring about a purpose in her craft. “I wake up every morning with purpose and want to make a difference to the lives of millions of girls like me,” she said and also mentioned her appearance at Cannes 2022, where she served as jury and said that she feels grateful.

On the work front, Deepika has Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham lined up in 2023, along with Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan. The actor was last seen in the film Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra.