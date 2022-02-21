Deepika Padukone on Ranveer Singh’s 83 suffering due to pandemic: ‘Disappointing, but love of a film…’

Actor Deepika Padukone is basking in the success of the release of her two films, 83, and Gehraiyaan. While 83, her own production starring Ranveer Singh, was a sports drama chronicling the victory of the Indian cricket team at the 1983 World Cup, Gehraiyaan was a deep dive into modern relationships.

As 83 released just prior to the third wave of the Covid pandemic, it could could enjoy only a limited success at the box office. In an interview to NDTV, Deepika said that the film was well-received, and admitted that she was a bit ‘disappointed’ that ‘they had a third wave scare’, but she also asserted that she was sure that the film ‘will stand the test of time’ and the love of a film ‘supersedes all’. Asked why she decided to back the film as a producer, she said it was a historic moment for India, and that the event put India on the global map. She also referred to the other historic moments at that time, including the achievements of her father, ace badminton player Prakash Padukone. Calling the World Cup win a ‘triumph of the human spirit’, she said that it was important that the story should be told.

Asked about Prakash Padukone’s reaction to the film, she said that he was ‘extremely proud’. “Anything to do with sport, anything to do with me, my father is always beaming with pride and joy,” she said, that combined with the joy of her producing a sports drama, which features her husband Ranveer. She said that while her family is proud of the way she is evolved, they’re also critical, especially her mother and sister who are ‘brutally honest’, and she appreciates that. Deepika said that she chooses to a live a life, where she wasn’t ‘surrounded by yes men’. On their reaction to Gehraiyaan, Deepika said that it was ‘difficult’ for them to digest, because they’ve her seen her struggles ‘up close and personal’. Nevertheless, they appreciated her performance, as well as the manner in which mental health and illness was depicted.

Gehraiyaan also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The film is streaming on Amazon Prime.