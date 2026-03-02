Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Deepika Padukone opens up about new mom guilt over leaving daughter Dua: ‘Desperately need a break’
Deepika Padukone reshared a video that talked about the guilt that new moms face when they crave personal space but at the same time feel guilty about stepping away from their child.
“My obsession is my daughter,” Deepika Padukone said in an old interview. While she has kept her daughter, Dua, away from the limelight — keeping her face hidden from the media and fans for a long time before sharing her first photos on Instagram — Deepika has often spoken about being a new mom. Recently, she took to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of her life as a mother of a toddler.
Deepika reshared a video that talked about the guilt that new moms face when they crave personal space but at the same time feel guilty about stepping away from their child. The note on the video read, “There… I said it! My toxic trait is loving my child so much that I dont want anyone else watching them… but I desperately need a break… but I can’t stand being without them… but I also crave 24 hours of silence… but I still want to be with them 24/7.”
Earlier, while speaking at the WAVES 2025 summit, Deepika talked about how her life has completely changed after welcoming her daughter, Dua. “I’m discovering this new life post-embracing motherhood. The minute you’ve had a child, you’re now responsible for another human being, and especially in the way I’ve led my life, it’s been so much about me — leaving home, my ambition, my career, and everything has been about my life and everything that I wanted for myself. And now, suddenly, you’re caring for this person who is dependent on you for everything.”
Also Read | Yami Gautam calls Dhurandhar 2 ‘beyond extraordinary,’ says Aditya Dhar has given everything to the film: ‘He loves his country’
Deepika admitted that she is still trying to figure out how to balance her professional life and motherhood. “That person comes before you. I don’t think I’ve found the answer to that yet,” she added.
In her professional life, Deepika has been very strict about maintaining boundaries when it comes to her personal time. She exited high-profile projects like Spirit and the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD after her demand of working in an eight-hour shift was not met. Deepika made these demands after becoming a mother and has been actively advocating for work-life balance in the film industry — not just for new moms, but also for technicians and other crew members.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05