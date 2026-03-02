Deepika Padukone opens up about new mom guilt over leaving daughter Dua: ‘Desperately need a break’

“My obsession is my daughter,” Deepika Padukone said in an old interview. While she has kept her daughter, Dua, away from the limelight — keeping her face hidden from the media and fans for a long time before sharing her first photos on Instagram — Deepika has often spoken about being a new mom. Recently, she took to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of her life as a mother of a toddler.

Deepika reshared a video that talked about the guilt that new moms face when they crave personal space but at the same time feel guilty about stepping away from their child. The note on the video read, “There… I said it! My toxic trait is loving my child so much that I dont want anyone else watching them… but I desperately need a break… but I can’t stand being without them… but I also crave 24 hours of silence… but I still want to be with them 24/7.”