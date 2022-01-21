Deepika Padukone on shooting intimate scenes in Gehraiyaan: ‘It wasn’t easy, not explored in Indian cinema before’

Actor Deepika Padukone calls her Gehraiyaan character ‘raw and real’ and accepts that she had to dig deep within herself to play her, even revisiting some not so pleasant moments from her past relationships. During the trailer launch of the film, she also addressed the intimate scenes in the film and how director Shakun Batra made actors feel safe and secure to portray such vulnerability on screen.

The actor spoke about shooting intimate scenes for the Shakun Batra directorial, explaining they would have been difficult if it was not for the director making her and the rest of the cast feel safe and secure. Deepika said that doing Gehraiyaan was not easy, because showcasing “intimacy is not easy”!

She said, “I don’t think it would be possible without the comfort that he (Shakun) has given all of us. You feel you are working in an extremely safe and secure environment because intimacy is not easy. It is not something that we have ever experienced or explored in Indian cinema before, in the way we have in this film. So, to go down that route of intimacy, of vulnerability, is only possible when you know that the director is not doing it for the eyeballs, but he is doing it because that’s just where the characters are coming from, through their journey and their experiences.”

Deepika added that she wouldn’t want to call her character in Gehraiyaan “bold” but more “raw and real”. She said, “All I can say is that I have not done something like this before. I have done films and a lot of characters that are love stories or relationships dramas. I want to say that my character in Gehraiyaan is bold. I also don’t want to say bold because (of) the way we understood bold in our films and the characters that we’ve seen. So, I’d say raw. I think, for me, this character is a lot more raw and a lot more real than some of the other characters that I have played. Emotionally, it is completely stripped and naked in that sense, and completely vulnerable. I think to be able to do that on screen, it has to come from a very deep place. It is not to say that I haven’t experienced that before. But, not to this extent, where I have to really dig deep and go to the places that aren’t really that pleasant, and are not really pleasant experiences from my own life, as well as dealing with mental health issues.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

About collaborating with Deepika for the first time, filmmaker Shakun Batra shared that the actor brought in a lot from her personal experiences for Gehraiyaan. He said, “This is my first time with Deepika. The hunger she has, and the work she has done on this one, she has completely surprised me. What I was trying to explore with Deepika is her own experiences, and what she can bring to the film. It has to do a lot about her anxiety, her life, her experience in different relationships, how we can make that part of the story. It was about drawing as much of her real self into the character.”

Shakun also shared that it was important for an actor to let go of judgement before stepping into the character Deepika portrays. “I also think without letting go of judgement, you cannot step into these shoes. Actors are conscious of their image and it is always scary to play characters that are grey. But, with Deepika, I never had to even once reassure her about those things. I think she is so self-assured that you could tell her this is what you felt about the character, and she would step into it without fear and understand it. All she wants to know is to find the root of that behaviour and then she’s all there. I can’t see this film without her, with anybody else,” the filmmaker concluded.

Deepika plays the role of Alisha in the film that will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor.