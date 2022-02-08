Deepika Padukone on seeking Ranveer Singh’s permission for Gehraiyaan: ‘It’s stupid that we are reacting to it’

Deepika Padukone will soon be seen in her next film Gehraiyaan, and in a recent interview, the Bollywood actor opened up about the trolls who made some “stupid” comments on the film’s trailer. The film’s trailer featured Deepika and her co-actors in a few intimate scenes that led many trolls to ask if she had sought Ranveer Singh’s permission. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Deepika was asked for her reaction to the comments.

Deepika shared that it was “stupid” that they were even reacting to it. “It’s stupid that we are even reacting to it. I don’t read comments. I’m pretty certain he doesn’t,” she said. The actor added, “I think yuck, it’s so stupid.” Deepika shared that Ranveer recently watched the film and he was “extremely proud of my performance.”

In an earlier conversation with indianexpress.com, Deepika Padukone said, “There are shades of a Piku performance or a Tamasha performance because they are similar in the way the characters have been written — real and relatable. But honestly, that is the only common thread in these characters that they are as close to reality as possible. Having said that, this is probably the most complex character I have ever played, which makes this role different and extremely challenging than whatever I have done.”

Gehraiyaan is the story of complex relationships. Stating the film has made her more empathetic and accepting of people and their struggles, Deepika said, ““I think that I was already on the path of being less judgemental, have more empathy, more accepting, and this film has only enhanced that feeling and emotion in me, which is to say that everyone has a story that is deeper than what meets the eye. Everyone’s life is complex. Everyone is dealing with their own set of struggles. A lot of people make a certain choice because of the circumstances they are in. And I believe the moment you understand where their mindset is at, you automatically empathise and become human.”

Gehraiyaan releases on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.