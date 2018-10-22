Deepika Padukone on Ranveer Singh: I love his emotional capabilities, tolerate his fashion sense

Deepika Padukone was the first guest, along with Alia Bhatt, on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan season 6.

Koffee with Karan Season 6 started off with Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. Hours before the episode went on air, Deepika had announced her wedding with Ranveer Singh. With Deepika coming on Karan Johar’s show, as expected, the wedding was the highlight.

We saw Karan Johar constantly prodding Deepika to reveal something about “the ceremony.” Both Karan and Alia kept asking Deepika to speak the truth but the actor kept the details to herself. However, Deepika went all out when it came to expressing her love for Ranveer.

1) Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding to be an extremely private affair

While Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt indirectly spoke about the wedding of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the two also revealed that they are “not invited” for the wedding. Karan revealed that the wedding is a strictly private affair.

2) When Deepika declared Ranveer Singh is all hers on social media

Since the last few months, both Ranveer and Deepika have become quite open about their relationship on social media. Karan revealed one such photo of Ranveer where Deepika had commented “Mine”.

3) Deepika revealed Ranveer shows her all his messages

During the conversation with Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone revealed that she knows what all messages Karan sends to Ranveer Singh. When Karan said she should not read his conversations with Ranveer, Deepika said, “I do not read, I am shown it.”

4) Deepika declares Ranveer Singh as the best kisser

During the rapid fire round, Karan asked Deepika to present awards to actors. While the heart of gold award went to Shah Rukh Khan, the best kisser award went to Ranveer.

5) Deepika loves Ranveer for his emotional capabilities

During the rapid fire round, Deepika Padukone was asked what she loves, hates and tolerates about Ranveer Singh. The actor answered, “I love him for his emotional capabilities and that he is extremely expressive. Hate him for his lifestyle pattern and I tolerate his fashion sense.”

6) Ranveer Singh is already family for Deepika

In the last game, Karan Johar asked Alia and Deepika to show a photo of them with a family member. Deepika was quick to show a photo of herself and Ranveer, declaring him as a family already.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have dated each other for six years. Now, the two are taking their relationship to the next level. Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding will take place on November 14 and 15 this year.

