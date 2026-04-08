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Deepika Padukone hits back at Dhurandhar 2 ‘silent treatment’ chatter, says she watched it ‘before any of you did’: ‘Now who is the joke on?’
Deepika Padukone claimed that "the internet is reading too much into celebrity social media silence" after speculations that she gave her husband's blockbuster Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge an intentional miss.
A day after even Ranveer Singh’s Band Baaja Baarat co-star Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli heaped praises on the actor’s new blockbuster, Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, the internet continued to wonder and speculate why Ranveer’s wife Deepika Padukone hasn’t said a word about the film’s unprecedented success yet.
Deepika Padukone reacts to ‘silent treatment’ criticism on Dhurandhar 2
However, Deepika on Tuesday finally broke silence on the confusion by commenting on an Instagram reel speculating if all’s good in the hood of Ranveer and Deepika’s marriage.
The video, posted by the Instagram handle Culture Circle on March 23, just four days after the release of Dhurandhar 2 last month, called out Deepika for giving the film’s screening a miss, even though she attended Risab Rikhiram Sharma’s classical music concert in Mumbai the following day.
The caption of the video read, “Deepika Padukone just gave the “silent treatment” to a ₹500 crore budget. While Dhurandhar 2 shatters global records, Deepika skipped the premiere to hit a sitar concert with her in-laws instead. No posts, no praise, just silence. Is she making a statement against the director or just dodging the internet’s favorite drama?”
She commented cheekily on the post, “The latter my friend… P.S. I watched it way before any of you did. Now who is the joke on? (hand over mouth emoji).” Several fans of the actor followed it up by rallying in her support in the comment section.
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He also underlined how Deepika hasn’t made her acknowledgement of Dhurandhar 2’s record-breaking success public by sharing anything on her social media. He even pointed out that the internet has dug out her visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi during the 2020 protests and blamed her political standpoint for her silence on her husband’s movie, being perceived as a right-wing propaganda by many.
“Is this a deliberate statement or is the internet reading too much into celebrity social media silence?,” asked the anchor at the end of the video.
Fake screenshots of Deepika’s social media post praising the entire team of Dhurandhar had gone viral last month.
Also Read — Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 20 LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh’s film stays steady on weekdays, crosses Baahubali 2’s India total
Anushka and Virat praise Dhurandhar 2
On Monday, Ranveer’s first co-star from Maneesh Sharma’s 2010 romantic comedy Band Baaja Baaraat — Anushka Sharma — hailed his performance in Dhurandhar 2 as “flawless”. Her husband and ace cricketer Virat Kohli also heaped praises on Ranveer’s towering central performance. While Ranveer hasn’t responded to the couple publicly, Dhar reposted their praise on his Instagram Stories, and thanked both Anushka and Virat very warmly.
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection
Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 has managed to surpass the lifetime India haul of S. S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which stands at Rs 1,030.42 crore. The film has now reached a total India gross of Rs 1,237.21 crore, with its net collection climbing to Rs 1,033.37 crore so far. Dhurandhar, which released in cinemas last December, crossed the Rs 1600 crore mark at the worldwide box office.