Deepika Padukone hits back at Dhurandhar 2 ‘silent treatment’ chatter, says she watched it ‘before any of you did’: ‘Now who is the joke on?’

A day after even Ranveer Singh’s Band Baaja Baarat co-star Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli heaped praises on the actor’s new blockbuster, Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, the internet continued to wonder and speculate why Ranveer’s wife Deepika Padukone hasn’t said a word about the film’s unprecedented success yet.

Deepika Padukone reacts to ‘silent treatment’ criticism on Dhurandhar 2

However, Deepika on Tuesday finally broke silence on the confusion by commenting on an Instagram reel speculating if all’s good in the hood of Ranveer and Deepika’s marriage.

The video, posted by the Instagram handle Culture Circle on March 23, just four days after the release of Dhurandhar 2 last month, called out Deepika for giving the film’s screening a miss, even though she attended Risab Rikhiram Sharma’s classical music concert in Mumbai the following day.