Deepika Padukone to Ranveer Singh: My sunshine, may you forever and always be this way

Actor Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to wish her husband and actor Ranveer Singh on his birthday recently. The actor posted an adorable photo of Ranveer Singh along with a heartfelt caption.

Advertising

From being a sensitive and emotional person to being her child at the same time, Deepika described how Ranveer plays different roles in her life.

“Sensitive & emotional,caring & compassionate,generous & gentle,funny & intelligent,delightful & faithful…all this and so much more… To my husband, my friend, my lover, my confidante…but more often than not, my child, my infant, my toddler, my dot, my pineapple, my sunshine, my rainbow…May you forever and always be this way…I love you…❤️” she wrote wishing Ranveer a happy birthday.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018 after dating for a period of six years.

Advertising

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will be seen sharing screen space together in the upcoming sports drama 83 for the first time post their wedding.

In the Kabir Khan directorial, while Ranveer plays Kapil Dev in the film, Deepika will portray the character of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev.

83’s story revolves around India’s first ever cricket world cup victory in 1983. The Kabir Khan film is touted to be one of the biggest sports movies of all times with an impressive ensemble cast.