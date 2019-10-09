Deepika Padukone: Ranveer is comfortable with my success

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is one of the highest-paid female actors in Bollywood right now. However, she is conflicted about the tag of the richest female actor in the country.

“It’s not in my DNA to talk about where I live and how much money I earn. But I’m also conflicted. Because I understand that today it is necessary to have these conversations. So how does it feel? A part of me feels guilty, because I think it’s important to put the film before any of this. I’ve become a producer now, so I understand this slightly better – I think it’s time the men thought about not taking so much money upfront and burdening the film. On the other hand, there are people who deliver those numbers at the box office. I’m going to have various conversations about this because I don’t think there’s one solution. It’s tricky,” the actor told Harper Bazaar in a recent interview.

Throughout her career, Deepika has seen various ups and downs, both on the personal as well as the professional front. The actor stated that her actor-husband Ranveer Singh has been a strong guiding force through the highs and lows of life.

“A lot of what I’m able to achieve is because of him [Ranveer Singh] – in terms of how comfortable he is with my success, or how supportive he is. We’re a good team. Over seven years, before we got married, we’ve been through a lot. He’s seen my career on the upside-down and seen me at my lowest phase when I was going through depression, and he’s been there for me. We’re still so excited by each other, so inspired by each other. He’s my best friend,” Deepika concluded.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in the sports drama 83 and in the Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak.