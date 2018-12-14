Deepika Padukone: Marriage is a beautiful celebration

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had a dreamy wedding in Italy on November 14 and 15. This was followed by a series of receptions for their family and industry friends. At an event in Mumbai on Thursday, Deepika spoke about the celebrations that followed their grand wedding.

The Padmaavat actor said, “Marriage itself is a beautiful celebration. So, while the literal celebrations are done from our end, I think December is a very festive time and of course as newlyweds, the celebrations will continue for a while.”

Deepika Padukone is also gearing up to ring in her first birthday post marriage on January 5. The actor shared how she was planning to celebrate it with Ranveer. “I have not planned anything as on now. Right now, we are looking forward to his (Ranveer) film’s release.”

Deepika also opened up about the trailer of Simmba, which is Ranveer’s first film after the wedding. Expressing confidence in the film, the actor remarked that she had the pleasure of working with Rohit Shetty in Chennai Express.

“I loved the trailer. It’s signature Rohit Shetty, and I have had the pleasure of working with him and creating one of my most memorable characters. Having said that, it (Simmba) is on its way to become a blockbuster. It has success written all over it. Right now, we are focused on his film’s release. After that, we will figure out honeymoon, birthday and all that,” Deepika Padukone said.

Simmba, also starring Sara Ali Khan, is set to release on December 28.