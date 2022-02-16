Deepika Padukone calls response to Gehraiyaan ‘dizzying’, Ranveer Singh says: ‘You are pure magic, my jaan’

Bollywood star and Gehraiyaan actor Deepika Padukone is overwhelmed with the love the Amazon Prime movie has been getting post its release. The Shakun Batra directorial also stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in pivotal roles.

On Wednesday morning, Padukone took to her Instagram handle to express gratitude. Sharing a series of stills from the Shakun Batra film, Deepika mentioned in the post, “The response to Gehraiyaan has been dizzying to say the least! ‘Alisha’ has been my most visceral, indelible and delicious experience as an artist. While I am ecstatic and overwhelmed I am also truly grateful and humbled!🙏🏽.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika’s husband and actor Ranveer Singh was one of the first people to comment on the post. Lauding her performance as ‘dazzling,’ Ranveer stated, “Everywhere I go, people are just talking about how dazzling you were in this film! You deserve every bit of it , my jaan! ❤️🧿🙏🏽 What an extraordinary artiste you are! Breathtaking portrayal ….. it’s magic, pure magic.”

While Padukone’s central performance has been appreciated, the film itself has received a mixed reaction from the critics as well as the audience. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta mentioned in her review, “A modern-day romance between consenting adults at cross purposes? A Bollywood movie with the courage to embrace no-holds-barred physicality? Finally, a film that takes mature viewers seriously. Can anything be better? Gehraiyaan raises our expectations but stops well short of delivering.” She gave it a two-star rating.

On the work front, Deepika has a slew of films in her kitty, including The Intern’s Hindi remake, the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter, and the Nag Ashwin directorial.