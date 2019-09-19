Families of athletes get little recognition: Deepika Padukone on 83

Actor Deepika Padukone says her appearance in the upcoming sports biopic, 83, is not big on quantity but as the wife of former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, the actor becomes integral to the story of India’s first World Cup Win. Deepika plays Romi Bhatia, opposite actor-husband Ranveer Singh.

Advertising

Opening up about her experience of working in the film, being directed by Kabir Khan, Deepika said the reason she was pulled towards the movie was the little recognition that an athlete’s family gets in his or her success.

“Kabir thought of me for the film. It’s a very small role but a very special role because I feel like the role of a spouse or family is not always given enough credit. When you look at athletes and when they win and perform on an international stage and platform, the family gets very little recognition. Keeping that in mind I wanted to do the film,” she told reporters here at the green carpet of 20th the IIFA Awards.

83 marks Deepika and Ranveer’s first film together after marriage. The movie, which is supposed to release next year, features an ensemble cast also including Pankaj Tripathi, Tahi Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk and Jatin Sarna. It has been co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Madhu Mantena.