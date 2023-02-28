Deepika Padukone credits her and Shah Rukh Khan’s sports backgrounds for helping them weather Pathaan controversies: ‘All we know is commitment, hard work, humility”

Actor Deepika Padukone, who is basking in the humungous box office success of Pathaan, recently spoke about her journey in the film industry and her bond with co-star Shah Rukh Khan. Despite facing controversies and criticism before the film’s release, both actors exhibited composure and restraint in their response to the situation.

When asked about this, Deepika Padukone told India Today in an interview, “I can say this for both of us that we don’t know any other way of being. I think that’s just who we are as people and the way we have been brought up by our respective families. We came here [to Mumbai] alone with just dreams and aspirations. All we know is commitment, hard work and humility, and it has gotten us where we are. Some of it (handling adversity) comes with experience and maturity. We both have been athletes. I do know that he played sport in school and college. Sport teaches you a lot about restraint.”

Deepika attributed their on-screen chemsistry to their off-screen relationship with each other. “Fifteen years ago, a superstar like him showed immense faith in a rank newcomer, who had no experience or lineage in the film industry, and cast me opposite him without an audition, mind you, that too in a double role. The beautiful part of our relationship is that one handhold or one hug communicates everything that we need to convey to each other,” she said.

Regarding Pathaan’s success, Deepika revealed that it was a collective effort of the cast and crew. Despite the demanding nature of the film, the atmosphere on the set was lighthearted, Deepika shared. She also praised Shah Rukh’s generosity as a co-star, saying, “He understands what is important for a film, and that for a film to work, everyone needs to succeed. Nobody understands and executes it better than him.”

Meanwhile, Pathaan already crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the box office in India and the film is now inching towards breaking the lifetime business of Baahubali 2 in Hindi. Globally, Pathaan has grossed more than Rs 1000 crore.