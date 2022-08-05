scorecardresearch
Deepika Padukone on battle with depression: Would break down for no reason, was suicidal

At an event, actor Deepika Padukone spoke about the days when she had to put on a brave face in front of her parents while she was dealing with depression.

Deepika Padukone opens up about her battle with depression.

Actor Deepika Padukone, who is the founder of mental health NGO The Live Love Laugh Foundation, recently revisited the time when she was struggling with depression. The actor said that it is her mother Ujwala Padukone who recognised the signs and symptoms in her and encouraged her to get help.

Deepika, who was speaking at an event held in Mumbai, said, “I give all the credit to my mother for recognising the signs and symptoms because it just happened out of the blue. It was all going well. I was on a career high so there was no apparent reason as to why I felt the way I felt. I would break down for no reason. There were days when I just didn’t want to wake up. I would sleep because sleep for me was an escape. I was suicidal at times, so had to deal with that.”

Deepika Padukone, who lives in Mumbai, further revealed that every time her parents visited, she had to put up a brave front

“My parents live in Bangalore. So every time they visited me, even now when they visit me, I always put on a brave front that everything’s okay. You always want to show your parents that you are fine,” Deepika said.

In 2021, Deepika Padukone launched the Live Love Laugh Foundation, which aims at helping people struggling with mental health.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. She also has Project K and Fighter in the pipeline.

