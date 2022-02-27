Deepika Padukone was told to get breast implants at 18, reveals best advice from Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Always work with…’

Deepika Padukone said she has received a lot of “good” and “valuable pieces” of advice from Shah Rukh Khan. The two are set to share the screen space in Pathan, which marks their fourth collaboration after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

In a conversation with Filmfare, Deepika recalled “the most valuable pieces of advice” she received from Shah Rukh Khan, which was “to always work with people you know you are going to have a good time with, because while you are making a movie you are also living life, making memories and creating experiences.”

She also spoke about the “worst advice” she received. “I received was to get breast implants. I was all of 18 and I often wonder how I had the wisdom to not take it seriously,” she said.

When asked about the auditioned she failed to crack, Deepika Padukone said that she did audition when she was modelling but not when she had started off her career as an actress as “there was no real culture of auditioning.” However, Deepika, who made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage, agreed to have given several auditions in the West.

On the work front, Deepika is currently basking in the success of her Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan. Earlier this month, Deepika expressed her gratitude and thanked the audience for showering the film and her character Alisha with so much love and appreciation.

“The response to Gehraiyaan has been dizzying to say the least! ‘Alisha’ has been my most visceral, indelible and delicious experience as an artist. While I am ecstatic and overwhelmed I am also truly grateful and humbled!” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Deepika is also shooting for Project K, a film that marks her first project with Prabhas. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan.