Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra all set to attend 2019 Met Gala

Deepika Padukone will attend this year’s Met Gala. Our photographers clicked the actor at the Mumbai airport, leaving for New York.

Advertising

Deepika will be a part of the event for the third time in a row.

Deepika Padukone made her Met Gala debut in the year 2017 before the release of her first Hollywood film, XXX: Return of Xander Cage.

See photos of Deepika at Mumbai airport as she left for 2019 Met Gala:

Advertising

Met Gala 2019 will also see Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas in attendance. The couple are a part of the Met Gala host committee this year.

Priyanka had shared the news on her Instagram account. Posting a photo featuring herself, Nick Jonas, Katy Perry, Lena Waithe, Jared Leto, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, she wrote, “From walking the prestigious carpet for the first time, to meeting my husband and many friends for life… Nick and I are honored to be on the Benefit Committee for this year’s Met Gala. Looking forward to the first Monday in May.” It was exactly two years ago that Priyanka and Nick walked the MET Gala red carpet together and set tongues wagging.

Organised by Metropolitan Museum of Art, the gala is scheduled to be held on May 6 in New York.