Deepika Padukone says she is ‘obsessed’ with Jr NTR, expresses her wish of working with Allu Arjun

Deepika Padukone, whose film Gehraiyaan started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, has several other projects in her kitty. She will be sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan, Hrithik Roshan in Fighter, Amitabh Bachchan in the Bollywood remake of Intern and Prabhas in Project K. But, the two actors on Deepika’s wish list are Jr NTR and Allu Arjun.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Deepika named her two dream co-actors. She expressed her desire of working with Telugu superstars Jr NTR and Allu Arjun. The actor said she is “obsessed” with Jr NTR as he has “got this incredible personality.”

Deepika Padukone also shared that she would love to work with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji again. They previously collaborated on the 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, also starring Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin. She also would like to be directed by Baahubali fame SS Rajamouli.

In her film career of 15 years, Deepika Padukone has worked with some renowned filmmakers and actors. Talking about her experience in the film industry in the past 15 years, the actor recently told indianexpress.com, “I have learnt everything by being on the film sets. I had no family, friends in the film industry. From being presented in the most beautiful way possible, to making wrong choices, making many mistakes, I have learnt from it all. I learnt how to pick up interesting characters and projects, I have grown a lot.”