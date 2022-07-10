Deepika Padukone’s sweet note for ‘ma’ Farah Khan who spotted her hoarding in Bangkok: ‘You had faith in me when…’

Deepika Padukone and her Bollywood debut film Om Shanti Om’s director Farah Khan shared a sweet interaction via Instagram story recently. Farah first spotted Deepika’s advertisement hoarding in Bangkok for an international luxury brand. She posted a click on her Instagram story and wrote, “Looking good baby!”. This post got an emotional response from Deepika.

Deepika re-shared the post on her Instagram stories, and wrote, “Thank you Ma, YOU had faith in me when no one else did..,” along with a white heart emoticon.

In response to Deepika’s post, Farah Khan again wrote, “You were a star even then…so proud,” along with a red heart emoticon.

Farah Khan launched Deepika Padukone in the 2007 film Om Shanti Om alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

See Deepika and Farah Khan’s posts:

Deepika Padukone is the first Indian brand ambassador for the luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

Very recently, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora too had shared posts addressing hoarding of Deepika’s ad at the Paris airport. While Arjun wrote that he is ‘proud’ of Deepika, Malaika called the star a ‘trendsetter’. The couple was on a Paris vacation to celebrate Arjun’s 37th birthday.

Meanwhile, Farah Khan is currently holidaying in Thailand with her family, She has been posting many photos and videos with her kids Czar, Diva and Anya. Farah recently dropped a hilarious video on Instagram, introducing herself as a travel vlogger for the day. In reply to Farah’s post, Karan Johar tagged her as an inspirational traveller and wrote, “Hey Faru! Many countries are asking about your availability. You’re such an inspirational traveller!”