Deepika Padukone: Not even thinking about kids

Deepika Padukone has said that although she and her husband Ranveer Singh want children eventually, they do not have any immediate plans. She also expressed her annoyance with the societal expectations from couples.

While speaking with HT Cafe, Deepika said, “I think it’s sad that society kind of puts itself and people in this rut that okay you are dating for so long toh shaadi kab hogi, shaadi ke baad bacche and then grandchildren. It’s almost like it’s the said expectation. I’m not surprised (by the rumours), we’re not surprised by it at all.”

Deepika and Ranveer married in November 2018.

Deepika added, “Do we intent on having children? Of course we do, we both love kids. But do we intent on having children anytime soon? Absolutely not! We’re too selfishly at this point focused on our careers and I don’t think it would be fair to have kids at this point . We’re not even thinking about kids.”

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Chhapaak. The film, a Meghna Gulzar directorial, is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Deepika’s last starring film was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, released in January 2018. After that, she made a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero in late 2018.