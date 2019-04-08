Photos: On the sets of Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone’s latest picture from the sets of Chhapaak has gone viral. The actor will be playing acid attack survivour Malti in the film. The project is helmed by Meghna Gulzar, who is collaborating with Deepika for the first time. The film is based on the inspiring, real-life story of Laxmi Agarwal.

After the shooting of Chhapaak began in Delhi, the makers and the actor shared her look for the film. Now, more photos from the film have surfaced on the internet. Our shutterbug also clicked Deepika on the sets.

See more photos of Deepika Padukone from the sets of Chhapaak:

Director Meghna Gulzar also shared a picture of the team on the sets of Chhapak:

Laxmi Agarwal survived an acid attack at the age of 15. She was attacked by a man and his two friends because she refused to marry the former. Since the incident, she has been campaigning against acid violence and the sale of acid. She founded an organisation called Stop Sale Acid to achieve this goal. Laxmi Agarwal was bestowed with the 2014 International Women of Courage award by the then US First Lady Michelle Obama.

Chhapaak is jointly being produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone’s Ka Productions and Meghna Gulzar’s Mriga Films. The movie is Deepika’s first production under her banner.

The film, which also stars Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role, is slated to release on January 10, 2020.