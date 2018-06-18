Deepika Padukone: My father has been a huge influence in my life

Deepika Padukone’s father Prakash Padukone is a Badminton legend. Deepika Padukone’s father Prakash Padukone is a Badminton legend.

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is Badminton legend Prakash Padukone’s daughter. It must have been challenging to grow up under his shadow and make a name for herself. While the actor’s younger sister Anisha became a sportsperson like their father, Deepika chose the showbiz industry. On the occasion of Father’s Day, Deepika opened up about having a world-renowned athlete for a father.

She shared, “Being an athlete means you’re DNA is completely different. I think as a professional athlete you are made up very differently in mind, body and spirit. So, it has been a huge advantage to have him, where he has had those experiences in life. He has guided me and my sister so much. Yet at the same time not imposing on us.”

Prakash Padukone is an Arjuna and Padma Shri awardee. In 1980, he won the All England Open Badminton Championships, the world’s oldest Badminton tournament.

Deepika continued, “I remember him saying that you can have all the stardom and success in the world but if you are not a good human being, you will never be remembered. If you are a good person, then it trickles into everything else that you do.”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will soon start shooting for her next film with Vishal Bharadwaj.

