Fire breaks out at Deepika Padukone’s building, the actor confirms she is safe

A fire broke out today at Mumbai’s Beaumonde Towers, where Deepika Padukone owns an apartment. The blaze erupted around 2.10 pm on the 33rd floor of the Beau Monde Building, which is located at Appasaheb Marathe Marg. About 16 fire engines, five water tankers and 108 ambulances were rushed to the spot. Two firemen – Harishchandra Raorane (54) and Shivaji Achrekar (53) – were admitted to hospital after getting suffocated. Both are stable now.

A source close to Deepika has confirmed that the actor was not in the building when the fire broke out. She was out for the shoot of a brand. “It’s not her house or office which has caught fire. It has happened on the 32nd floor. The fire brigade is on their way already. Deepika is on the set shooting for her brand. Her staff has evacuated the apartment,” a source close to Deepika Padukone told indianexpress.com.

Later in the day, Deepika also tweeted and informed her well-wishers that she is safe. She tweeted, “I am safe.Thank You, everyone. Let us pray for our firefighters who are at site risking their lives…🙏🏽”

I am safe.Thank You everyone.Let us pray for our firefighters who are at site risking their lives…🙏🏽 — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) June 13, 2018

Deepika bought an apartment in the building in 2010 with father Prakash Padukone. The property has been jointly registered in the name of Deepika and Prakash.

