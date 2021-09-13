Deepika Padukone sneakily clicks a snoozing Ranveer Singh, he says ‘kya yaar’

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh continue to deliver couple goals. Deepika took to her Instagram account to share a treat for her and Ranveer Singh’s fans as she clicked a photo of her husband as he napped in a car.

Sharing the click, Deepika wrote, “My Morning View!💋@ranveersingh 📸- Yours Truly.” In the photo, Ranveer Singh is sleeping, with the hoodie drawn over his eyes. An embarrassed Ranveer commented, “baby, kya yaar.”

The two recently met Indian badminton player PV Sindhu at a Mumbai restaurant. Ranveer Singh shared a picture with Deepika and Sindhu, and wrote, “Smashing time! @pvsindhu1 @deepikapadukone 🥂”. PV Sindhu also shared the click and wrote, “The smiles on our faces show what a fun time we had😁😘🤗 @ranveersingh @deepikapadukone.”

This get-together was to celebrate Sindhu’s bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

On the work front, Deepika has a number of films in her kitty. 83, Baiju Bawra, Fighter, Sanki, Pathan, the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers’s 2015 hit Hollywood film The Intern, and also her second Hollywood film are on the list.

Ranveer is busy shooting for his upcoming Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. He also has films like 83, Sooryavanshi, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and the Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster hit Anniyan in the pieline.