Monday Motivation | Deepika Padukone: Never lose focus of what you want for yourself

Deepika Padukone’s Bollywood journey has not been a cakewalk. She has had her own share of hits and misses. But the 33-year-old actor never lost her focus.

Advertising

There was a phase in Deepika’s career when she had back to back flops. From Karthik Calling Karthik to Desi Boyz, Deepika struggled to find her footing until Cocktail came her way.

When asked how one can survive and succeed in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone told Filmfare in 2013, “Never lose focus of what you want for yourself. People will try and pull you down. There might be things in your life, which will deter your confidence. There might be days when you want to break down; there could be days when you feel like giving up. It’s extremely important to be emotionally strong and be focused. Do it your own way. And don’t be afraid of making mistakes.”

Deepika has continued to be an inspiration for her fans. At present, she enjoys the status of being one of Bollywood’s top and highest-paid actresses.

Advertising

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is all set to debut as a producer with her next project titled Chhapaak, to be helmed by Meghna Gulzar.