Deepika Padukone started mental health foundation after friend’s death, says dad Prakash

It was in 2015, alongside her mother, that Deepika Padukone broke the silence and stigma around depression, sharing for the first time on television her battle with the illness. Since then, she has not only spoken repeatedly about mental health awareness but also established her foundation, The Live Love Laugh Foundation, aimed at empowering people in the country to speak up about their mental health and accept it without guilt or shame.

Recently, her father and ace badminton player Prakash Padukone, speaking on The Something Bigger Show with Rodrigo Canelas, opened up about his and his wife’s decision to support Deepika when she chose to share her experience publicly. “We had no objection at all to her going public if it was helping others, because she was in a position where she could help people. I think she realised that, so she came out and spoke about it. Then, a few months later, one of her friends passed away, and that was when she decided that something should be done so that more and more people become aware. That’s when she started thinking about the foundation.”

He then added, “She came to us and said, “I’m thinking about this. Celebrities often do something for women’s causes, child education, or other social issues, but I want to do something in the field of mental health.” I said, “Please go ahead and do whatever you want. It’s your choice. We’ll be more than happy to support it, and I think it’s a good thing.” There is no need to be ashamed, no need to hesitate, if you’re trying to help somebody. Mental health is a serious illness that people are often not talking about. People are shy, people don’t want to discuss it, but at the same time it’s a very serious problem. There is a stigma attached to mental health.”

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He also said, “That’s how the foundation started. I think it’s been about ten years now since she launched it, and I think it has made a huge difference in terms of awareness.” Speaking more about the foundation and the work it does, he said, “The foundation basically focuses on creating awareness. They are not propagating anything. The message is simple: if you have a physical ailment, you go to a doctor. Similarly, if you have a mental health issue, if you’re feeling anxious, depressed, or not feeling well, you should consult a psychiatrist or a professional in that field so that the issue can be addressed. It is definitely treatable. There is no need to feel shy, afraid, or ashamed because it is an illness. It can happen to anybody, and it can be treated. In fact, if it is identified early, you may not even need medication. You could simply talk to a psychologist or a therapist.”

‘Was it a publicity stunt?’

Last year, Deepika, in a conversation with CNBC-TV18, recalled the early struggles when she decided to speak about it and the public doubts about her intentions, including whispers of “publicity stunts” and tough questions about her foundation’s motives.

“I still remember that first meeting in my home at the dining table. It was me, Dr. Shyam, and Anna Chandy, also the people that I went to when I was seeking help. There was also a lot of scepticism when we started – about a celebrity coming out and sharing her experience with mental illness. Was it a publicity stunt? Was she being paid by a pharmaceutical company? We had to deal with all of that. I remember saying to the team even then, we just need to put our heads down and continue to do the work,” she told the host, adding: “My dream for mental health in India is what gully cricket is to India.”

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Disclaimer: This article focuses on the lived experience of clinical depression, the challenges of overcoming social stigma, and the active role of therapeutic support in mental health recovery. The insights and stories shared are for informational and awareness purposes and are not a substitute for professional psychiatric, psychological, or medical evaluation, diagnosis, or treatment. If you or someone you know is experiencing feelings of distress, depression, or emotional instability, please reach out to a certified professional or a dedicated mental health service.

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MENTAL HEALTH HELPLINE NUMBERS

AASRA

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Snehi

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Connecting NGO

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Vandrevala Foundation

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