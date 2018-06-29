Deepika Padukone: I was advised to get a boob job

Deepika Padukone shared the kind of advice she was given during her early career days. Deepika Padukone shared the kind of advice she was given during her early career days.

Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful and popular actors in Bollywood at the moment. This year, her film Padmaavat released to some grand numbers at the box office and Padukone’s performance was applauded by fans and critics alike. After opening up about her battle with depression, Deepika recently talked about the sexual harassment she faced early in her career.

In an interview to British publication Evening Standard, Deepika spoke about the same and shared the kind of advice she was given early in her career. She said, “There were lots of things I was advised [to do]. To get a boob job, do the beauty pageants. They felt it was the right way to be recognised or picked up by a Bollywood director or producer. It might be an easier way to achieve what you want to achieve. But I haven’t been that person; I’ve always followed my gut.”

Padukone was also asked about the #MeToo movement in Hollywood and if Bollywood will also witness a revolution of a similar nature. “We’re in the same position as the rest of the world, I think we’re all in this together. There’s so much more awareness. There are so many people who speak up and I think in the same way that we see the wheels moving in the right direction globally, I see the same thing happening in India as well.”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is yet to announce her next project. She was roped in for Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming film alongside Irrfan Khan but the latter’s health scare has made Vishal push the film for an indefinite amount of time.

