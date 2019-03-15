Deepika Padukone unveils her Statue of Purpose at London’s Madame Tussauds

Bollywood star and global icon Deepika Padukone is on a roll. The actor recently unveiled her wax statue at London’s Madame Tussauds. However, Deepika’s statue is a little different than other celebrity wax figures at the museum as it stands for a cause close to Deepika’s heart.

Called the Statue of Purpose, the figurine is a lifelike image of the actor dressed head-to-toe in magnificent white. Sharing her thoughts on the same, the actor said in a statement, “As a little girl, I was a very curious kid. For me, purpose is something that is very important. However, big or small, whatever I am doing in my life, purpose and why we do what we do is very important to me. After I got a call from Madame Tussauds, I thought what is the purpose of this. Why are we doing this or what is it that my fans will remember me for, remember my figure for? What is it that I would like to leave behind? The cause of mental health is very close to my heart. It is something that I am extremely passionate about.”

“I said that’s it. I would like for my fans when they see my figure to remind them of someone who did something for the cause of mental illness, who worked towards creating awareness and destigmatizing mental illness. I hope that it gives people a sense of upliftment and a sense of hope. I hope that message comes through,” Deepika added.

Not just through her words, Deepika also advocates the cause of mental health through a foundation that she runs called Live Laugh Love.

Be it through her work on mental health, her choice of roles, or through her global achievements; Deepika has been reigning supreme for quite some time now. 2018 was a landmark year for the actor as she not only achieved tremendous box office success by becoming the first female lead to join the Rs 300 crore club via her historical drama Padmaavat, but she also tied the knot with the love of her life, actor Ranveer Singh.

And this year has begun on a good note as well, as she not only unveiled her statue at Madame Tussauds, but shared the Vogue international cover with 13 other global female superstars, including the likes of Scarlett Johansson and Korean star Doona Bae.

On the work front, the actor is currently prepping for her role as an acid attack survivor in the Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak, which she will also be producing.