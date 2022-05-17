Deepika Padukone’s new Louis Vuitton update leaves Ranveer Singh impressed: ‘Fun, elegant, modern, intelligent and classic’

Ranveer Singh has often proved himself to be husband goals. He has never let go of an opportunity to boost wife Deepika Padukone, and she rightly calls him her biggest cheerleader. And now, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor has expressed how Deepika embodies “fun and elegant and modern and intelligent and classic” qualities at the same time. Ranveer dropped his comment on Louis Vuitton’s latest Instagram post, featuring Deepika Padukone. Deepika featured in a video in which she spoke about how a ‘fun, elegant, modern, intelligent and classic’ woman will own/wear a particular LV product she is endorsing. Commenting on the post, Ranveer wrote, “Fun and elegant and modern and intelligent and classic at the same time? Well that’s…… Deepika, innit ?”

Deepika, who is the ambassador of the high-end brand, is currently at the 75th Cannes Film Festival where she is representing India as one of the jury members. Earlier this week, Ranveer dropped a heart in the comment section of a post in which Deepika was seen attending LV Cruise show.



Ranveer spoke at length about his wife while promoting his latest release, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Calling her the closest person in his life, Ranveer admitted how she is “brutally honest” with him.

He said, “Deepika is somebody who can be brutally honest. She never lies to me, she always tells it like it is. And because it comes from her, somebody that I’m closest to in my life, therefore when she gives me a compliment, it hits different.”

Ranveer also shared her reaction to Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Saying that her words of praise went straight to his heart, Ranveer said, “She was like, ‘Man, I don’t think I’ve seen this in… What you’re doing is quite unprecedented, because you are bonafide mainstream, yet you are able to, time after time, create distinctive characters. I don’t know of any other reference point of a mainstream actor who is able to go so distinctively into characterisation, yet fully in the mainstream. It’s like when one sees you, one sees no trace of you. You’ve taken it to a degree that is unprecedented.’ That was something she told me after Kapil, and she repeated it after she saw my avatar as Jayesh.”

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Prabhas starrer Adipurush. She also has the Hindi remake of The Intern to her credit. Ranveer, on the other hand, has Cirkus for release later this year.