Deepika Padukone looks on as Ranveer Singh dances for photographers, fans say they’re ‘definitely made for each other’

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been traveling the world for work and have not been spotted together in a while, so their fans were delighted when the couple arrived together for GQ Men Of The Year 2022 awards on Thursday in Mumbai. Deepika looked on as Ranveer posed for the cameras alone, and soon joined him and fans were left swooning over their chemistry.

Videos from the event left fans in awe. One of them wrote in the comments section, “They complement each other so much ❤️ definitely made for each other 🙃” Another comment read, “Ok I’m not crying 😭😭❤️❤️❤️ they’re so adorable 😭♥️” “Most powerful couple of India ❤️,” read another comment.

Check out Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s videos and photos from the event.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at GQ Men Of The Year 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at GQ Men Of The Year 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer and Deepika were spotted together after a long time. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranveer and Deepika were spotted together after a long time. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer and Deepika have been traveling internationally for their work assignments. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranveer and Deepika have been traveling internationally for their work assignments. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer looks adorably towards Deepika. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranveer looks adorably towards Deepika. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The Bollywood couple posed together for the photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The Bollywood couple posed together for the photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

At the award ceremony, Ranveer won the Actor of the Year honour for his performance in the sports drama 83. Deepika was also honoured at the ceremony, with the Global Fashion Personality award. Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan, Allu Arjun were also honoured at the event.

Ranveer was last seen in YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which did not perform well at the box office. His upcoming films include Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, in which he stars alongside Pooja Hegde, and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Alia Bhatt.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. Her next release is Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abaraham. Her upcoming line-up of films include Project K, Fighter, an upcoming Hollywood rom-com which she is also co-producing, and the Hindi adaptation of The Intern.