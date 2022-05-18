Deepika Padukone serves up another glam look on Cannes 2022’s second day. See photos

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Deepika Padukone serves up another glam look on Cannes 2022's second day.

Deepika Padukone, who is at Cannes 2022 as part of the nine-member film jury, took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself dressed in black on the second day of the festival.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 18, 2022 4:10:03 pm
Deepika Padukone at Cannes Day 2 (Photo: Instagram/ Deepika Padukone)

Actor Deepika Padukone continues to leave fans in awe with her classy outfits at the Cannes Festival 2022. The actor, who is at the film festival as part of the nine-member film jury, took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself dressed in black, paired with a statement neckpiece. She also tied her hair in a rather chic messy bun.

Also Read |Deepika Padukone stuns in a black-and-gold saree on the Cannes red carpet, see all her looks from day 1
Deepika Padukone (Photo: Instagram/ Deepika Padukone)

Deepika Padukone

Deepika has been serving up some serious fashion goals at Cannes. On Day 1 at the red carpet, Deepika wore a black and gold saree which was designed by Sabyasachi, paired with golden headband and heavily kohled eyes. Sharing her look from the red carpet on social media, Deepika wrote, “The sari is a story I will never stop telling.No matter where we are in the world, it has its place” said Sabyasachi Mukherjee…and I couldn’t agree more!” Earlier, her looks at the jury dinner and photocall went viral as well.

Deepika has been attending the Cannes Film Festival since 2017. This year, the actor is expected to walk the red carpet for all ten days as a jury member. Before Deepika, Vidya Balan and Nandita Das served as jury members at the prestigious film festival. Talking to PTI about being on the Cannes jury, Deepika Padukone had said, “While it does feel like a personal victory, it also feels like a slightly larger victory for the South Asian community. We can literally count on our fingertips the number of times anyone from India has been on the jury or has had the opportunity to represent the country at a platform such as this.”

Sanjiv Bajaj: ‘Like GST Council, need a platform to sort Centre-state iss...
Explained: Where coal blocks cases stand
How to tackle the inflation spiral
After Gyanvapi, needle moves within BJP on Kashi, Mathura: ‘Shivlin...
On the work front, Deepika Padukone has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan in the pipeline. She was last seen in the film, 83, where she played the role of Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Bhatia.

