Deepika Padukone looks elated to be back home after Pathaan shoot in Spain, aces her airport look in latest photos

Deepika Padukone has returned from Spain where she was shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan along with Shah Rukh Khan. She was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday. Before returning home from Spain, Deepika took a detour and attended Time 100 Awards in Dubai.

The latest photos of the actor have her walking out of the Mumbai airport. In the pictures, Deepika is seen acing her airport look. She opted for a white top and blue denim which she paired with an oversized tan overcoat. She completed her look with sunglasses and a handbag. The actor looked elated to be back home as she walked out of the airport with a bright smile.

Before stepping out of the airport, Deepika posted a photo of Mumbai’s landscape on Instagram. “Home…”, she captioned the photo.

During her time in Spain, several photos from the set of Pathaan surfaced on social media. She was seen shooting with SRK in the picturesque locales of the country.

Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra’s relationship drama Gehraiyaan. After the film’s success, she interacted with The Indian Express and shared the “most thrilling part” of being an actor. She said, “Every character that I’ve played has pushed me and taken me to places that I don’t visit often. To be able to do this is the most thrilling part of being an actor.”

Besides Pathaan, Deepika has other big projects in her kitty. She will team up with Prabhas and Hrithik Roshan for the first time for the much-anticipated Project K and Fighter, respectively.