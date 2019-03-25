Deepika Padukone as Malti in Chhapaak: Varun, Priyanka, Vicky and others stunned by first look

Deepika Padukone has begun the shooting of her upcoming film Chhapaak. The actor will play acid attack survivor Malti in the Meghna Gulzar directorial, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal.

Deepika on Monday morning shared her look as Malti on Instagram and Twitter, which has left her contemporaries from the film industry completely dumbstruck.

Actor Vicky Kaushal took to Twitter and wrote, “How amazing is this! Can’t wait already. Best wishes to Team” while Rajkummar Rao titled the film as “path-breaking.” He mentioned in a tweet, “This is brilliant. Can’t wait to see you as #Malti. It’s path breaking. More power to you Deepika. ❤️”

Priyanka Chopra commented on Deepika’s Instagram post. She wrote, “Amazing” with a heart emoticon. Dia Mirza hailed Meghna Gulzar for telling such a story. The actor tweeted, “Meghna!!! More power to you, to @deepikapadukone, @masseysahib and @foxstarhindi for telling this story 🙏🏻 All my love and good wishes for this journey! #Chhapaak”

Varun Dhawan commented on Deepika’s Instagram post, “Can’t wait for this.”

Soon, Parineeti Chopra wrote, “ARE. YOU. SERIOUSSS. Love it Deepika”

Meghna Gulzar took to Twitter and announced the release date along with the first look photo. She wrote, “She is courage.

She is hope.

She is @deepikapadukone as #Malti in #Chhapaak.

Shoot begins today.

Releasing on 10th January, 2020.

@masseysahib”

Vikrant Massey, who plays a pivotal role in the film, tweeted, “She is you, and she is me.

Presenting @deepikapadukone as #Malti from #Chhapaak.”

Gully Boy fame Vijay Varma posted on Twitter, “This is so inspiring.. so looking forward ❤️ all the v best team #Chhapaak” while Abhishek Bachchan wished good luck to the actor.

Chhapaak will mark Deepika Padukone’s return to the big screen after early 2018’s Padmaavat. The project will mark Deepika’s debut as producer.

The film is slated to release on January 10, 2020.