Deepika Padukone lets go of The White Lotus, refuses to audition for the Emmy Award-winning series: report

Rumours had been circulating strongly on social media that Deepika Padukone would be seen in The White Lotus, created by Mike White. The speculation suggested that the project would mark her return to Hollywood following her debut in xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017), where she starred alongside Vin Diesel. However, it has now emerged that Deepika is no longer in consideration for the Emmy Award-winning black comedy series. According to reports, she chose to walk away from the opportunity after declining to audition for the role.

As per a report by Variety India, an industry source confirmed that while the makers were keen to approach her, the audition process became the sticking point. The source was quoted as saying, “Auditions are a mandatory part of the casting process for The White Lotus. The makers were very keen on auditioning actors before signing them on. Deepika was not keen on auditioning and that was the reason why the White Lotus opportunity had to be passed.”