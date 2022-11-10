Deepika Padukone launches self-care brand: ‘Born in India, for the world’

After donning the producer’s hat, actor Deepika Padukone has now turned entrepreneur. On Thursday, the Om Shanti Om actor gave a glimpse of her new self-care brand. The actor shared that she’s been working on it for the last two years, and her mission is to ‘make the practice of self-care a simple, joyful and effective part of your everyday.’

Deepika took to social media to share an aesthetically shot video, showing women spending some time with themselves. She wrote the brand is born in India but is for the world. She also revealed the history behind the name, stating that it’s ‘inspired by the standard meridian that runs longitudinally through India’.

“Two years ago we set out to create a modern self-care brand that is born in India, for the world. Pronounced eighty-two east, our brand is inspired by the standard meridian that runs longitudinally through India and shapes our relationship with the rest of the world. At @82e.official , we are on a mission to make the practice of self-care a simple, joyful and effective part of your everyday. And while this journey of discovery and learning has been mine so far, I’m thrilled to finally share it with all of you. With Love & Gratitude, Deepika Padukone, Co-Founder, 82°E,” she wrote with the post.

The website of the brand seeks people to join the community that will celebrate self-care. It also states that the products launched will be vegan, cruelty-free, clean and clinically tested. It also had a note by the founder, through which Deepika greeted visitors, giving an insight about the brand.

News about Deepika Padukone venturing into a lifestyle segment steamed up last year. Back then, the Bajirao Mastani actor had mentioned about building an Indian-born brand that has a global appeal.

Last seen in Gehraiyaan, Deepika Padukone has a rally of projects next from Pathaan with Sha Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter, Project K with Prabhas and the remake of The Intern.