Deepika Padukone launches initiative to support mental well-being of frontline workers

Deepika Padukone on Wednesday announced an initiative titled “Frontline Assist”, which will provide financial support towards the mental health of frontline workers in the country. The actor posted on Instagram that her mental health organisation The Live Love Laugh Fundation will direct sale proceeds from the “Deepika Padukone Closet” to NGO Sangath’s dedicated Covid-19 well-being centre.

“Frontline workers have been the backbone of our country as we weather this pandemic. Having had a lived experience with mental illness, I understand the importance of emotional well being, and as a mental health foundation, we are grateful to be able to contribute to the mental health of our country’s frontline workers with ‘Frontline Assist’. We are proud to direct proceeds from The Deepika Padukone Closet towards mental health support of our country’s real heroes through our partnership with Sangath,” Deepika wrote.

Deepika Padukone had earlier shared verified mental health helpline numbers on Instagram. “As millions of us (me and my family included) strive to stay afloat, let us not forget that our emotional well-being in this current crisis, is equally important! Remember, You Are Not Alone. We are in this Together. And most importantly, there is Hope!” Deepika had posted amid the second wave of coronavirus.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has The Intern remake, Shakun Batra’s yet-untitled drama, Pathan and Fighter in her kitty.