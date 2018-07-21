Deepika Padukone made a splash in the city but we missed Ranveer Singh with her

Deepika Padukone was all jovial and addressed paparazzi with her brightest smile on Friday evening. Deepika Padukone was all jovial and addressed paparazzi with her brightest smile on Friday evening.

Deepika Padukone was clicked in Mumbai on Friday evening. The actor who has been away from the limelight after the release of Padmaavat made a delightful appearance in the city with close friends. As she walked out of the restaurant after dinner, she was all jovial and addressed paparazzi with her brightest smile. Sporting a casual look, the actor looked chic and radiant.

The last time Deepika made headlines was for a tell-all interview to a British magazine Evening Standard where she opened up about sexual harassment she faced during the initial years of her career. She revealed the advice given to her, “There were lots of things I was advised [to do]. To get a boob job, do the beauty pageants. They felt it was the right way to be recognised or picked up by a Bollywood director or producer. It might be an easier way to achieve what you want to achieve. But I haven’t been that person; I’ve always followed my gut.”

Apart from her work, what keeps the Mastaani of Bollywood in news is her relationship with the livewire of Bollywood Ranveer Singh. Their comments on each other’s social media posts keep their fans excited and even fuel the rumours of them dating each other. Several reports also suggest that the rumoured couple might take the wedding vows on November 10.

For those who are wondering where Ranveer is, the Simmba actor’s Istagram story suggests that he is in Bengaluru for a photoshoot.

Deepika has been pretty careful about signing films and after her next with Vishal Bhardwaj and Irrfan Khan got delayed, the actor hasn’t taken up any other project. However, her last silver screen outing Padmaavat has made her the reigning queen of the box office.

