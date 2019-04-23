Have you seen these photos of Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Samantha Akkineni?

Toggle Menu
Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana and Samantha Akkineni among others shared photos on social media.

photos of Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Samantha Akkineni
Katrina Kaif says Bharat journey has been very exciting.(Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram, Samantha Akkineni/Instagram)

From Deepika Padukone to Anurag Kashyap, here is a look at photos shared by celebrities on their social media accounts.

Deepika Padukone instagram
(Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone shared a behind-the-scenes photo from a photoshoot.

Katrina Kaif in Bharat
(Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Katrina posted a beautiful photo of herself. In the caption, she wrote, “Kumud Raina 1975 …. I had the most incredible time working on this character, the whole journey has been the most exciting for me yet, after working with @aliabbaszafar in three films. Cant wait for everyone to see the film.”

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya photos
(Photo: Samantha Akkineni/Instagram)

Samantha Akkineni shared photos from Venkatesh daughter’s wedding on her Instagram.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya at Venkatesh daughter wedding
(Photo: Samantha Akkineni/Instagram)

This is Samantha Akkineni’s favourite photo.

Samantha Akkineni photos
(Photo: Samantha Akkineni/Instagram)

Samantha Akkineni and Venkatesh’s family posed for photographers during the wedding.

(Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrated World Reading Day.

Alia Bhatt shared a poster
(Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt shared the poster of her mother Soni Razdan’s upcoming film titled Yours Truly. The actor announced that the film will premiere on ZEE5 on May. “In the age of screens and hashtags, she smells of old school love letters. A unique & an unconventional tale of love and romance #YoursTruly premiering 3rd May on #ZEE5” she wrote alongside the poster.

(Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)

Sharing a photo on Instagram, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Time to show your true self… #tuesdaythoughts & a #throwback to the hair days… forget Pink I’m in the Orange of health…” (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)

Anurag Kashyap posted a photo holding Surveen Chawla's daughter
(Photo: Anurag Kashyap/Instagram)

Anurag Kashyap posted a photo of himself holding Surveen Chawla’s daughter.

Lara Bhupathi
(Photo: Lara Bhupathi/Instagram)

Lara Bhupathi shared an adorable photo of herself with daughter Saira Bhupathi.

