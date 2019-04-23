Have you seen these photos of Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Samantha Akkineni?

From Deepika Padukone to Anurag Kashyap, here is a look at photos shared by celebrities on their social media accounts.

Deepika Padukone shared a behind-the-scenes photo from a photoshoot.

Katrina posted a beautiful photo of herself. In the caption, she wrote, “Kumud Raina 1975 …. I had the most incredible time working on this character, the whole journey has been the most exciting for me yet, after working with @aliabbaszafar in three films. Cant wait for everyone to see the film.”

Samantha Akkineni shared photos from Venkatesh daughter’s wedding on her Instagram.

This is Samantha Akkineni’s favourite photo.

Samantha Akkineni and Venkatesh’s family posed for photographers during the wedding.

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrated World Reading Day.

Alia Bhatt shared the poster of her mother Soni Razdan’s upcoming film titled Yours Truly. The actor announced that the film will premiere on ZEE5 on May. “In the age of screens and hashtags, she smells of old school love letters. A unique & an unconventional tale of love and romance #YoursTruly premiering 3rd May on #ZEE5” she wrote alongside the poster.

Sharing a photo on Instagram, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Time to show your true self… #tuesdaythoughts & a #throwback to the hair days… forget Pink I’m in the Orange of health…” (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)

Anurag Kashyap posted a photo of himself holding Surveen Chawla’s daughter.

Lara Bhupathi shared an adorable photo of herself with daughter Saira Bhupathi.