Friday, September 10, 2021
Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif are unrecognisable in this throwback photo from modelling days

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif started their careers as models. While Deepika entered Bollywood with Om Shanti Om, Katrina made her debut with Boom.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
September 10, 2021 3:45:39 pm
deepika katrina throwback photoA photo from Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif's modelling days. (Photo: Marc J Robinson/Instagram)

Fashion choreographer and model Marc J Robinson’s latest Instagram post is getting a lot of attention from the fans of Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. The post features the two actors from the time when they started their careers as models. It also has actor-singer Sophie Choudry in the frame.

In the picture that was clicked at a clothing brand’s fashion show, Deepika is standing at one corner in a tube top and flared denim. In front of her, Katrina is seen in brown sweatshirt and trousers. Sharing the photo, Robinson wrote, “Back in the day at a fashion show for Tommy Hilfiger with @tommyhilfiger with the stunning & fabulous @deepikapadukone @sophiechoudry @katrinakaif @tarun_raj_arora @viralbhayani @ranveersingh @deeptigujral.” Commenting on the photo, Sophie wrote, “Omggggg talk about throwback.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marc J Robinson (@marcusjrobinson)

Before making her Bollywood debut in Farah Khan’s film Om Shanti Om, Deepika Padukone started her career as a model at the age of 18. In an earlier interview with BBC, she had talked about her first break. Deepika said, “I’d done a really tiny campaign which went up on on the hoardings. And one of the leading people of the agency noticed me on that and he signed me on for one of the bigger brands later on. That’s how my modelling career started going. I was about 18 then.”

Also read |Kangana Ranaut: ‘We need to discourage Hollywood movies as they are taking over our screens’

Katrina made her Bollywood debut with Boom. But before appearing on the silver screen, she ruled the ramps on the fashion shows from the age of 14. She often walked the ramp at the London Fashion Week.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. Her upcoming films include Shakun Batra’s untitled project, Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, 83 with Ranveer Singh, and the Indian remake of Hollywood film The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

Also read |Deepika Padukone complains about Ranveer Singh to Amitabh Bachchan

Katrina is currently shooting with Salman Khan for their upcoming film Tiger 3 in Turkey. She will also be seen opposite Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phone Booth. She is also awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, which got postponed due to the pandemic.

