Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Deepika Padukone-Kartik Aryan’s relaxed chemistry to Janhvi Kapoor’s Disney princess look; see all photos from awards night

Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aryan, Masaba Gupta, Rajkummar Rao, Shefali Shah, Hina Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, and many others attended the annual beauty awards.

elle awads 1200Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aryan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon in a stylish avatar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

It was a star-studded awards night in Mumbai yesterday. Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aryan, Masaba Gupta, Rajkummar Rao, Shefali Shah, Hina Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, and a few others were seen at their stylish best at the ELLE Beauty Awards 2022.

Deepika Padukone came in an all-white look. She wore a long tulle skirt with a monogrammed GBV shirt. Kartik Aryan looked dapper in an emerald green suit which he paired with a black turtle neck T-shirt. Deepika and Kartik also shared a candid moment at the red carpet. While Deepika waited for her turn, Kartik asked her to join him. The two posed together for shutterbugs. Deepika and Kartik previously made headlines for their impromptu dance for the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport some months ago.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor came in a Frozen-inspired mermaid gown for the awards night. Kriti Sanon received the ELLE Performer of the Year award. Sobhita Dhulipala, Sharvari Wagh, Sanjana Sanghi, and Nargis Fakhri were also present at the event.

See videos of the starts as they arrived for the awards night:

 

Here are the photos and videos of the stars at the annual beauty awards night:

Looks like it was a stylish event for the stars!

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 09:46:56 am
